Munnar panchayat evicts roadside sheds, shops
They were built encroaching on puramboke land
The Munnar grama panchayat authorities have evicted nearly 30 roadside sheds and temporary shops that encroached upon puramboke land in Old Munnar.
A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court had on June 8, 2021 directed the government to remove sheds and shops encroaching on roadside, pathways and public places. The action of the grama panchayat had been based on a direction issued by the Department of Local Self-Governance, said an official of the grama panchayat on Friday.
The official said that the eviction would continue and all sheds and shops encroaching on the roadside would be removed.
