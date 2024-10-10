Munnar mourns passing away of a visionary leader

The hill station of Munnar, nestled amidst expansive tea plantations, mourns the passing away of visionary leader Ratan Tata.

Tata’s bond with Munnar was far more than that of a typical industrialist — he was a passionate advocate for the welfare of plantation workers and the local tribal community.

A shining example of his commitment is Dare School, established in 1991 under the Srishti Charitable Trust, with a vision of uplifting special children. This initiative was spearheaded by R. Krishnakumar, a close confidant of Tata.

K. Mathew Abraham, managing director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kanan Devan Plantations Company (KDHP), said that the school currently provided special training for 57 children, helping them secure job opportunities. “Before the school started functioning, many of these children were confined to their homes. Over the years, Dare School has transformed the lives of 220 children,” Mr. Abraham said.

In 2009, the school sent the students of the school to Mumbai’s Taj Hotel for specialised training. Following this, a bakery named Deli, based on Taj Hotel’s recipes, was opened in Munnar. The venture was a success, thanks to the joint efforts of Mr. Krishnakumar and his wife, Ratna Krishnakumar, managing trustee of Srishti Charitable Trust, all under the guiding support of Tata.

Workers’ welfare

Sulochana Nalapat, writer, fondly recalled her long association with Munnar and Tata. “My husband Unnikrishnan joined the James Finlay company in Munnar in 1963, and I moved there in 1965 after our marriage. I began working as a doctor at the tea estate hospital. After the Tata Group took over, they created a dedicated welfare wing, and I served as a welfare officer,” Dr. Nalapat shared. She fondly remembered Tata as a quiet, humble man, with Mr. Krishnakumar consistently working alongside him to ensure the well-being of the plantation workers.

In her book, The Story of Munnar, Dr. Nalapat recounts the social history of the region and the transformative role played by the Tata Group.

Mr. Abraham also highlighted another of Tata’s enduring legacies, the High Range School in Mattuppetty, founded in 1984. “Half of the school’s seats are reserved for children of plantation workers, allowing them to receive CBSE education from LKG to Plus Two free of cost,” he said. Tata’s last visit to Munnar was to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the school.

Muthuvan community

The Muthuvan tribal community of Munnar also held a special connection with Tata. Rathina Swami, a community member from the Chokramudi settlement, recounted a cherished memory. “When he visited Munnar, he interacted with us and listened to us earnestly. For over 25 years, the Tata Tea Hospital in Munnar has been providing free treatment to our community. We travelled to the town to mourn the loss of our beloved leader,” Mr. Swami said.

