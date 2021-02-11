Munnar in the grip of a cold wave

With the mercury dropping below zero, Munnar is experiencing a cold wave for the third time since the beginning of the winter season.
Munnar recorded sub-zero temperature at various places with Letchmi recording the lowest of -2°C on Thursday morning. While the Silent Valley, Chenduvarai, and Munnar UPASI recorded -1°C, Sevenmalai and Mattuppetty recorded 0°C, as per data from the United Planters Association of South India (UPASI) tea research foundation.
Tourists’ haven
When the temperature drops, tea plantations, valleys, and hills are covered in frost. Tourists flock to Munnar to savour the beauty and experience the climate. Most resorts and homestays are booked to the full, according to hoteliers in Munnar.
The hill station is in the grip of a cold wave for the third time in two months, with the first recorded in December last week and the second in January end.
The cool season vegetable cultivating village of Vattavada, near Munnar, also is experiencing subzero temperatures, albeit after five years. Local people say that for the past one week Vattavada is experiencing extreme cold climate and the temperature dropped to -1°C on Wednesday. However, the continuing frost is causing large-scale damage to standing crops. Tea plantations are the worst hit with tender leaves suffering damage. The leaves will dry up if the frost continue for long, according to tea companies.
Farmers in Vattavada also fear that the frost will affect standing crops and vegetable production.
