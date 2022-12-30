HamberMenu
Munnar in Kerala records zero degree Celsius

Officials said the temperatures are expected to drop further in the coming days and that valleys and hills in the region may experience snowfall

December 30, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A frost-covered grassland at Cement Palam, near Lakkad, Munnar, on Friday morning.

A frost-covered grassland at Cement Palam, near Lakkad, Munnar, on Friday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The hill station of Munnar on Friday witnessed the lowest temperature of the season, with Devikulam, Lakkad and Gundumala recording zero degree Celsius in the morning.

According to sources, 1° Celsius was recorded at the Letchmi estate on Friday morning. As per data from United Planters’ Association of South India (Upasi), a tea research foundation at Nallathanni, near Munnar, the temperatures at Sevenmalai, near Munnar, plummeted to 4° Celsius, and Chenduvarai estate and Silent Valley, 2° Celsius.

Officials said the temperature had dipped to 4° Celsius at Kundala on December 9. However, after the formation of a depression along the coast, Munnar had been experiencing a relatively moderate temperature of around 10° Celsius till recently. It is expected to drop further in the coming days, said officials, adding that valleys and hills in the region may experience snowfall. The cool weather is also attracting tourists to Munnar.

The winter season in the hill station of Munnar usually begins in November, with extreme cold typically experienced in the first week of January, with frost covering.

