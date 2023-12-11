Munnar Hill Authority will ensure ecological balance and tourism development: Pinarayi

December 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - IDUKKI

The State government was committed to finding a permanent solution to the conflict between development and the environment in the ecologically fragile regions in Idukki, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Interacting with media as part of the Navakerala Sadas at Cheruthoni in Idukki on Monday morning, the Chief Minister said that the Munnar Hill Authority is a major step to solving the issues in Munnar.

“The State government’s stand is to find a proper solution and ensure sustainable development in Munnar hill station. The authority aims to plan the development of Munnar and nearby areas through the collective discussions of the local governments with a long-term vision,” said the Chief Minister.

“A joint planning commission will develop a master plan for developing Munnar and adjoining areas. The hill authority would ensure the ecological balance and the development of the tourism sector,“”said Mr Vijayan.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Kanthallur panchayat near Munnar in Idukki, which had recently won the gold award from the Government of India in the Best Rural Tourism Projects category.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) bill will be the final solution for Idukki’s six decades-long land issues. “The Bill was unanimously passed by the State assembly. However, the Governor has not yet approved the Bill,” said the Chief Minister.

Addressing the meeting at Idukki, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said that it is not a policy of the government to treat encroachment and settlement on the same lines in a district like Idukki. “The government’s stand is not to evict any landless people from their lands. The government’s stand is to solve all land-related issues in Idukki,” said Mr Rajan.

After completing the Idukki district’s morning meeting at the Navakerala Sadas held at Cheruthoni old bus stand at 8 a.m, and the Navakerala Sadas of Idukki constituency was held at Idukki IDA ground at 11.30 a.m. The Devikulam constituency’s Navakerala Sadas was held at Adimali Viswadeepthi Public School at 2 p.m., and the Udumbanchola constituency’s Navakerala Sadas was held at Nedumkandam St. Sebastian’s School ground on Monday at 7 p.m.

According to officials, the Cabinet meeting will be held at Thekkady on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Peermade constituency’s Navakerala Sadas will be held at Vandiperiyar Panchayat Mini Stadium at 11 a.m.

