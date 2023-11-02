ADVERTISEMENT

Munnar Govt. College declared ‘complete chess campus’

November 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Students and teachers of Government College, Munnar, wearing black and white attires take position as players on a chessboard, on the college ground on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Government College, Munnar, has been declared a “complete chess campus”.

According to officials, as part of the chess campus project, students, teachers, and other staff members took chess training. A. Manoj Kumar, a master chess trainer from Thrissur, imparted training to selected students and teachers, who, in turn, trained other students and teachers over a period of two weeks.

To mark the new status of the campus, students and teachers on Thursday donned white and black attires, depicting chess players on the college ground.

Devikulam Sub-collector Rahul Krishna Sharma on Thursday declared the college a complete “chess literate” college. College Principal Dr. Manesh M.A. presided over the function. Chess Campus project coordinator Soney T.L., Union Chairman Amal Prem, Vice Principal Vandana K.T., and Economics department head Deepa Reghukumar were among those who attended the function.

