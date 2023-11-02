HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Munnar Govt. College declared ‘complete chess campus’

November 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Students and teachers of Government College, Munnar, wearing black and white attires take position as players on a chessboard, on the college ground on Thursday.

Students and teachers of Government College, Munnar, wearing black and white attires take position as players on a chessboard, on the college ground on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Government College, Munnar, has been declared a “complete chess campus”.

According to officials, as part of the chess campus project, students, teachers, and other staff members took chess training. A. Manoj Kumar, a master chess trainer from Thrissur, imparted training to selected students and teachers, who, in turn, trained other students and teachers over a period of two weeks.

To mark the new status of the campus, students and teachers on Thursday donned white and black attires, depicting chess players on the college ground.

Devikulam Sub-collector Rahul Krishna Sharma on Thursday declared the college a complete “chess literate” college. College Principal Dr. Manesh M.A. presided over the function. Chess Campus project coordinator Soney T.L., Union Chairman Amal Prem, Vice Principal Vandana K.T., and Economics department head Deepa Reghukumar were among those who attended the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.