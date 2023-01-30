Munnar Forest Division submits ₹1.94-cr. plan to mitigate man-animal conflict in Anayirangal region

January 30, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

In the wake of an increase in man-animal conflict episodes in Idukki, the Munnar Forest Division has submitted a ₹1.94-crore Human-Elephant Interface Management Plan as part of Project Elephant under the Government of India.

The plan has proposed various short-term measures, including fixing hanging solar fencing, constructing a check-post at Sinkukandam, developing an elephant monitoring application, and strengthening the Rapid Response Team (RRT) in the Anayirangal and Chinnakkanal region, near Munnar, in Idukki.

According to officials, the plan was submitted by former Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Raju Francis last October. It warned that the human-elephant conflict would increase in the absence of emergency measures to address the issue.

The management plan stated that man-elephant conflict in the Anayirangal region has increased in recent times. In the Anayirangal area, 24 human deaths occurred in the past decade in elephant attacks. “The man-animal conflict largely manifested in the form of human death, human injury, damage to property and crop and so on. The main reasons attributed for the increase in man-animal conflict are the fragmentation and degradation of habitats, land-use changes and associated activities,” said the plan.

Elephant population

“It is estimated that at present Anayirangal and nearby areas support nearly 24 elephants which are actively breeding. It is expected that the population will increase in future. Man-elephant conflict has become acute in the Anayirangal region, which is expected to worsen unless urgent and comprehensive remedial measures are taken,” according to the plan.

The plan suggests 21.7-km-long hanging solar fencing at Singukandam and Chembakathazhukudi (8.2 km), 80 Acre Colony (5 km), Panthadikkalam (3.2 km),Thidir Nagar (1 km), B.L. Ram to Thidir Nagar (3.8 km) and Kozhippennakudi (0.5 km) at an estimated cost of ₹1.41 crore. The fencing would ensure protection to 504 hectares of land in the region.

According to sources, fences are suggested based on geographical position in the prime elephant habitat without blocking major elephant movement paths within the valley.

It further stated that there was a need to re-establish corridors and local movement paths to nearby larger habitats both towards north in the Munnar landscape and towards south in the Periyar landscape for long-term sustainability as well as to ensure proper genetic mixing and viability of the elephant population.

A senior Forest department official said that if implemented, the proposals in the management plan would help mitigate the man-elephant issue in the Anayirangal and Chinnakkanal region.

Meanwhile, Idukki District Collector Sheeba George has called a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the increasing man-animal conflict in Idukki. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will preside. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, forest officials and others will attend the meeting.