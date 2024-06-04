ADVERTISEMENT

Munnar encroachments case: HC impleads CBI

Published - June 04, 2024 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Having expressed its displeasure at the State government for not registering any crime against former Devikulam additional tahsildar M.I. Ravindran for issuing about 540 titles in violation of the land assignment rules in Idukki district, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday impleaded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

This follows an assessment that the ongoing police probe into the encroachments on government land in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district, and the alleged role of Revenue officials and others in this, was not effective. The Director General of Prosecution informed the court that though a case had been registered against Ravindran, follow up action was not taken, on the basis of the final report. The court recommended further probe into cases where the accused were acquitted.

Stating that the large-scale issue of illegal titles was a “massive scam”, the court had on May 30 said no action had been taken against the perpetrators of the scam. It had also asked the government why no appeal had been filed in 42 cases registered for encroachment, in which the accused had been acquitted. The allegation was that officials had colluded for issuing the titles. An inquiry should be conducted to find out whether these officials had acquired properties in the name of their kith and kin, it said.

