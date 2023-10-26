Munnar-Bodimettu stretch emerging as a major road tourism destination in Idukki

October 26, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - IDUKKI

The 42-km-long Munnar-Bodimettu stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway (NH) in Munnar has emerged as one of the major ‘road tourism’ destinations in Idukki. The stretch is officially scheduled to be inaugurated on November 6.

According to officials of the Tourism department, hundreds of tourists are taking the picturesque route to behold the sight of tea plantations dotting the landscape, relish the excitement of navigating numerous hairpin bends, and enjoy the misty weather. The catchment area of the Anayirankal dam serves as an additional attraction.

Rising popularity

The Gap Road stretch of the Munnar-Bodimettu NH gained popularity after a wild tusker, locally known as Arikompan, was translocated from Chinnakkanal, near Munnar, to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Thekkady. The images and videos of the vehicle carrying the tusker were widely shared on social media.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) assistant executive engineer Rex Felix said that the NHAI can provide for tourist amenities, including a toilet complex and parking facilities, along the highway. “If tourism promoters, including the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), submit a written request, we can take steps to arrange the facilities. The State government too can arrange such facilities,” Mr. Felix said.

Dean Kuriakose, MP, said a letter will be submitted to the NHAI to arrange tourism facilities along the NH. “The proposal has already been discussed with NHAI officials. They will take further steps,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

Idukki DTPC secretary Jitheesh Jose said that the Periyakanal-Poopara stretch of the NH has emerged as one of the major road tourism destinations in the district.

Inauguration on Nov. 6

“Idukki has many tourist destinations. Now, the picturesque NH is attracting tourists. The area has emerged as a popular destination for travellers, including two-wheeler riders. The DTPC will submit a letter to the NHAI to arrange tourist facilities on the stretch,” said Mr. Jose.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to inaugurate the Munnar-Bodimettu stretch and a new bridge at Cheruthoni across the Periyar downstream of the Idukki reservoir on November 6.