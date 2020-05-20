Munnar back to lively days

Munnar, initially a COVID-19 hotspot, is returning to normalcy with the government announcing more concessions. People from plantation areas visited the main market on Wednesday since shops started functioning. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is operating buses and autorickshaws are plying.

The police relaxed curbs on vehicular traffic, though vehicles from outside the district and Tamil Nadu are being closely monitored. Three KSRTC buses conducted service from the Munnar depot on Wednesday. Though the shops are allowed to function till 7 p.m., most shut shop by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The shop owners said the business was slowly returning to normalcy.