Municipality directed to issue permit to convention centre

Decks have been cleared for issuing the occupancy certificate to Partha Convention Centre constructed at Bakkalam in Anthoor municipality by NRI investor Sajan Parayil, who ended his life allegedly under strain following the refusal of permits to the building. The Local Self-Government Department has directed the municipal secretary to issue the certificate after rectification of violations identified in the structure as per the Kerala Municipal Building Rules.

Municipal secretary M. Suresan confirmed on Saturday that Additional Chief Secretary T.K. Jose has issued instructions in this regard. The owners had been informed of the works to be completed to rectify the violations based on the findings of the Chief Town Planner (Vigilance). Most of the rectification work has been completed, he added.

Rule relaxation sought

“The owners have already rectified the violations except the relocation of the water tank as suggested by the inspection team,” Mr. Suresan told The Hindu. He said the owners had requested the government for a relaxation of the instruction to relocate the water tank citing space constraints.

Officials to inspect

Municipality officials would inspect the site and after that the certificate would be issued if the government grants the relaxation, he added. The management of Partha Builders, which owns the building, said it had communicated to the municipal authorities that all the violations had been rectified.

The management would apply for the licence after getting the occupancy certificate and building number, they added.