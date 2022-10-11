Forty-two wild boars were killed at Kanayath near Shoranur since Monday. A special team formed by the Shoranur Municipality shot and killed the wild boars that had become a threat to the farmers of Kaniyam Poyiloor region. The 10-member team hunted down the wild boars on Monday night and Tuesday morning. The Municipality formed the special team comprising eight shooters and two helpers following constant complaints from the farmers.
Municipal team kills 42 wild boars in Shoranur
