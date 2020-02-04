Municipal engineer held on bribery charge

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) sleuths on Tuesday arrested an assistant engineer of the Kayamkulam municipality for taking bribe from a contractor. The arrested has been identified as P. Raghu of Govindapuram, near Kayamkulam.

Caught red-handed

Officers said he was arrested from his house while accepting the money.

“The engineer had demanded ₹83,000 from the contractor to approve a bill in connection with a road repair work carried out in the municipality. As the official was delaying the clearance, the contractor approached the VACB. We provided him phenolphthalein-applied currency notes. At around 8 a.m., the contractor handed over the money to the municipal engineer and we caught him red-handed,” said a VACB officer.