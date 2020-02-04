Kerala

Municipal engineer held on bribery charge

more-in

VACB sleuths arrest him at Kayamkulam

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) sleuths on Tuesday arrested an assistant engineer of the Kayamkulam municipality for taking bribe from a contractor. The arrested has been identified as P. Raghu of Govindapuram, near Kayamkulam.

Caught red-handed

Officers said he was arrested from his house while accepting the money.

“The engineer had demanded ₹83,000 from the contractor to approve a bill in connection with a road repair work carried out in the municipality. As the official was delaying the clearance, the contractor approached the VACB. We provided him phenolphthalein-applied currency notes. At around 8 a.m., the contractor handed over the money to the municipal engineer and we caught him red-handed,” said a VACB officer.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 11:23:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/municipal-engineer-held-on-bribery-charge/article30737130.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY