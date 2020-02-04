Municipal engineer held on bribery charge

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) sleuths on Tuesday arrested an assistant engineer of the Kayamkulam municipality for taking bribe from a contractor. The arrested has been identified as P. Raghu of Govindapuram, near Kayamkulam.
Caught red-handed
Officers said he was arrested from his house while accepting the money.
“The engineer had demanded ₹83,000 from the contractor to approve a bill in connection with a road repair work carried out in the municipality. As the official was delaying the clearance, the contractor approached the VACB. We provided him phenolphthalein-applied currency notes. At around 8 a.m., the contractor handed over the money to the municipal engineer and we caught him red-handed,” said a VACB officer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.