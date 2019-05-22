Municipal chairman’s resignation sought

Ruckus prevailed in the Alappuzha municipal council on Tuesday after Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors demanded the resignation of municipal chairman Thomas Joseph in connection with an allegation of corruption in the appointment of cleaning staff on a temporary basis in the municipality.

Last week, the Alappuzha South police had registered a case against the municipal chairman.

He was booked on charges of forgery based on a report submitted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) after conducting a preliminary investigation.

The VACB had conducted the probe after LDF councillors lodged a complaint before it.

The petitioners D. Lakshmanan, V.N. Vijayakumar and K.J. Praveen had alleged that the municipal chairman took bribe and altered marks of four candidates in favour of undeserving ones.

Commotion

Soon after the council meeting commenced, the LDF councillors, holding placards, raised the issue. Noisy scenes followed with members of the LDF and ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) engaged in a war of words. This led to the disruption of the council meeting.

The LDF members later staged a dharna in front of the council hall. Earlier, the municipal council had decided to appoint temporary workers in its cleaning section from the employment exchange.

The interview was conducted two years ago. Following this, 37 workers were appointed five months ago.

Meanwhile, Mr. Joseph termed the charges against him as baseless.

He alleged that during the LDF rule 17 persons had been appointed in the municipality without conducting interview.

“We have taken a decision to terminate their services. The decision has irked the LDF and they are levelling baseless allegations against me,” he said.