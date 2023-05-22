ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal and Corporation staff union State conference in Thiruvananthapuram from May 24

May 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially inaugurate conference on May 25

The Hindu Bureau

The 54th State conference of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union (KMCSU) will be held at the University College here on May 24 to 26.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially inaugurate the conference on May 25. CPI(M) State secretariat member M. Swaraj will inaugurate the cultural meeting as part of the conference in the evening.

All India Agricultural Workers’ Union president A. Vijayaraghavan will inaugurate an event to honour yesteryear leaders of the union on May 26. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the closing ceremony.

One of the highlights of the conference will be a day-long seminar on urbanisation and the changing roles and responsibilities of urban bodies in the scenario. Minister for Local Self-Government Institutions M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the seminar.

The conference will have several sessions related to urban governance and its various aspects, in which experts from various fields will take part. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate a session on resource mobilisation for local bodies, while Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will inaugurate a session on civic administration and service-delivery efficiency. Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate a session on urbanisation and inclusive development. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate a session on entrepreneurship and local economic development.

