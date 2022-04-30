Muneer to move breach of privilege motion against CM
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M.K. Muneer, MLA, has said that a breach of privilege motion will be moved against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly for the latter going back on his words that no legal action would be taken against those who participated in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Dr. Muneer was opening an event here on Saturday to offer financial help to people who have been asked to pay fine in the court after for joining the protests. It was organised by the Muslim Youth League. Dr. Muneer alleged that the Kerala Police had an organisation that was trying to advance the interests of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.