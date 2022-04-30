Muneer to move breach of privilege motion against CM

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M.K. Muneer, MLA, has said that a breach of privilege motion will be moved against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly for the latter going back on his words that no legal action would be taken against those who participated in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Dr. Muneer was opening an event here on Saturday to offer financial help to people who have been asked to pay fine in the court after for joining the protests. It was organised by the Muslim Youth League. Dr. Muneer alleged that the Kerala Police had an organisation that was trying to advance the interests of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.