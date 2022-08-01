Muneer slams imposition of gender-neutral uniforms in schools

IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikkutty addressing the delegates at the concluding event of ‘Veru’, a Statewide campaign of Muslim Students Federation, in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

August 01, 2022 05:30 IST

Ensuring social justice need of the hour, says MLA

M.K. Muneer, MLA, has alleged that the State Government is “smuggling in anti-religious thoughts” into schools by imposing gender-neutral uniforms for students. Speaking on the topic ‘Religion, Marxism and atheism’ at the concluding event of ‘Veru’, the State-level organisational campaign of Muslim Students Federation in Kozhikode on Sunday, he asked why the Chief Minister was not wearing a ‘saree’ to ensure gender neutrality. Advertisement Advertisement “Doesn’t churidar suit boys?” he asked and stated that gender-neutral uniforms should not be forcefully imposed, and instead social justice needs to be ensured. Earlier in the day, inaugurating the event, MLA and national general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) P.K. Kunhalikutty spoke about the slogans upheld by IUML leader and former Chief Minister C.H. Muhammed Koya for educational movements and women empowerment. “He addressed a secular society. Even now, the party is moving forward on those lines, being the voice of marginalised sections of society and leading their battles to protect their rights,” he said. MSF State president P.K. Navas presided over the event. Panakkad Syed Muhammedali Shihab Thangal, Editor of The Quint Aditya Menon and Panakkad Syed Basheerali Shihab Thangal were present.

