Muneer faults govt for post-flood contagion

Indian Union Muslim League leader M. K. Muneer, MLA, on Friday faulted the State government for the outbreak of post-flood contagion as it had failed to take the necessary precaution despite being aware that floods are usually accompanied by spread of diseases.

Participating in a meet-the-press programme focussing on post-flood rebuilding of the State, organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club here, Dr. Muneer alleged that the State government had not yet disclosed the actual number of deaths connected to leptospirosis. It should have distributed preventive medicines for this at the relief camps itself. Leptospirosis was widely reported among volunteers involved in rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

Dr Muneer alleged that the government decision to make it mandatory to route flood relief materials through its channels, including those sent by Keralite expatriates, only reflected the fact that the government did not trust any one. According to him, the flood relief and mitigation work went off the rail because every thing was centralised.

Work was not delegated owing to lack of confidence in Ministers and there was an absence of a monitoring mechanism.

In reply to a question, Dr Muneer said there was no need to give a political colour to the UDF’s demands as it was merely performing its role as the Opposition in the State.

The calamity was a lesson for the State with regard to exploitation of environmental resources.