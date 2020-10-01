Mundur-Thootha road to be renovated in 18 months

01 October 2020 20:05 IST

Work on Attappady-Thavalam road to begin soon: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday inaugurated the renovation work of the 37-km road from Mundur to Thootha. The road connecting Perinthalmanna with Palakkad is expected to ease transportation between the two towns.

Mr. Vijayan said that durable roads would be constructed by adopting modern technology in the wake of the damage suffered in the 2018-2019 floods. The road with World Bank aid will be a key component of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

The road renovation work is envisaged to be completed in 18 months. KMC Constructions has been given the contract, and it will be responsible for immediate repair work for the next five years, said the Chief Minister. He said the work on Attappady-Thavalam road too would begin soon.

The Chief Minister said that 11,000-km road and more than 100 bridges damaged in the floods were repaired by spending ₹1,783 crore. About 5,000 roads are being repaired under the rural road development scheme. Road repair is being done to the tune of ₹950 crore with the help of NABARD. Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is funding ₹14,700 crore for road and infrastructure development in the State.

Presiding over the function, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran said that most modern technology was being adopted in road repairs in the State. About ₹1 crore is spent for a km length of road, he said.

He said the PWD would press the contracting companies to complete the work in time.

K.V. Vijayadas, MLA, P.K. Sasi, MLA, District Panchayat president K. Santhakumari, Palakkad block panchayat president M.P. Bindu and several civil body heads attended the online programme.