Mundur Krishnankutty Award for Manasi

Published - May 29, 2024 08:34 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Short story writer Manasi has been selected for the Mundur Krishnankutty Award of 2024. Mundur Krishnankutty Smaraka Trust officials said on Wednesday that Ms. Manasi was selected considering her contributions to short story as a literary genre.

She was chosen by an award committee comprising T.R. Ajayan, C.P. Chitrabhanu, T.D. Ramakrishnan and P.R. Jayaseelan. The award consists of a citation and a cash prize of ₹25,000.

Ms. Manasi has focussed on the problems being faced by women in socio-political spheres in her works such as Manjile Pakshi, Avasanamillatha Yatrakal, Idivaalinte Thengal, and Velichathinte Thaalam. Her stories have been translated into Kannada, Marathi and English.

Writer Vaisakhan will give away the award to Ms. Manasi at a commemorative function to be held at Mundur on June 9. Novelist U.K. Kumaran will inaugurate the function. Film actor Gayatri Varsha will deliver the keynote address.

