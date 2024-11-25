Munambam residents to scale down protests

The relay hunger strike of Munambam residents, under the aegis of the Munambam Land Protection Council, will be converted into a prayer protest.

The land protection council has decided to soften its agitation and shift to the new mode considering the positive response it had received from the State government and the Munambam judicial commission, said Joseph Benny, convener of the land protection committee of Munambam.

The State government had appointed C.N. Ramachandran Nair as the judicial commission to look into the issue.

He said the samiti won’t resort to any aggressive agitations. Peaceful protests would continue till the rights of the residents were secured. The spiritual leaders, who have been backing the protest, urged the protesters to pray for an early settlement of the issue. Hence, the agitation would be mostly in the form of prayers.

Mr. Benny said the committee would extend its cooperation to the judicial commission. It was waiting for the government to release the terms of reference of the commission to finalise its strategies.

Incidentally, the State government had assured the protesters that it would initiate steps, including legal measures, to protect their interests. The State government had also facilitated an online meeting of the protesters with the Chief Minister the other day.

The Chief Minister had also convened a meeting of Ministers and the Kerala Waqf Board to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the Waqf Tribunal will consider a petition filed by Farook College, Kozhikode, challenging the board’s decision to enlist and register the Munambam land as a Waqf property on December 6.

