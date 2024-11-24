ADVERTISEMENT

Munambam: Judicial Commission to invite land owners, other stakeholders for meeting

Published - November 24, 2024 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Panel says no legitimate settlers will be evicted and the rights of all long-time settlers will be protected

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi

The C.N. Ramachandran Nair Judicial Commission, which is looking into the Munambam land issue, will invite the representatives of land owners in Munambam and other stakeholders for discussions shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission will submit its recommendations to protect the interest of the settlers. The mandate of the commission is to submit recommendations to protect the homesteads and holdings of long-time settlers in Munambam.

The State government had made clear its intention to protect the interests of the legitimate occupants of Munambam while appointing the commission, Mr. Nair told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representations

All the stakeholders would be heard after issuing them notices. The stakeholders could represent themselves personally or through lawyers. Though the stakeholders could approach the commission individually, group representations would be preferred as they would save time and help in completing the job on time, said Mr. Nair, a former judge of the Kerala High Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

No legitimate settlers would be evicted. The rights of all long-time settlers would be protected, and there would not be any displacement of those who had been living there for a long time. The commission would have to verify the veracity of the claims of various stakeholders and scrutinise the documents to understand the nature of the ownership of the holdings and to submit its recommendations, he said.

The State government appointed the commission after a high-level meeting convened by the Chief Minister on November 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of two wards of Munambam have launched an indefinite stir demanding that they shall not be evicted from the holding, which they had reportedly purchased from Farook College, the Muttavally of a reported Waqf deed executed by Siddique Sait on November 1, 1950.

Advice on legal matters

The modus operandi of the commission would be decided after the government released its Terms of Reference. The commission could not interfere with the legal proceedings that were pending before the Waqf Tribunal and the Kerala High Court. It would also have to abide by the decisions of the judicial bodies. However, the commission would advise the government on the legal stand to be taken in various courts, said Mr. Nair.

The commission will visit Munambam at a later stage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US