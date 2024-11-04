Munambam issue: Satheesan offers support to govt.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said here on Monday that the government should convene an all-party meeting to resolve the crisis evolving from the Munambam land issue.

He said it was the government that ignited the issue by asking the Revenue department not to accept the Waqf Board tax. It is an issue that can easily be solved, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that the Sangh Parivar was trying to create a communal divide in society by fanning people’s religious sentiments. “The government should take a decision. We will support it,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that the land on which people could never be turned into Waqf property. The land was purchased by giving money to the Farook College management. The land thus purchased cannot be Waqf land, he said.

It was the Nisar Commission appointed by the erstwhile V.S. Achuthanandan government that first said it was Waqf land. The commission itself had said that it did not study the matter deeply. “What is the value of such a report without studying the matter deeply” he asked.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) government that came to power later decided not to raise any Waqf claim on the land. It was the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government that raised the Waqf claim in 2021, Mr. Satheesan said.

The Waqf Board should immediately withdraw the case it filed, he said. All Muslim organisations in Kerala have asked not to evacuate the people. “Then how is it becoming a communal issue,” he asked.

