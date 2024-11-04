GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Munambam issue: Satheesan offers support to govt.

Published - November 04, 2024 09:38 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said here on Monday that the government should convene an all-party meeting to resolve the crisis evolving from the Munambam land issue.

He said it was the government that ignited the issue by asking the Revenue department not to accept the Waqf Board tax. It is an issue that can easily be solved, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that the Sangh Parivar was trying to create a communal divide in society by fanning people’s religious sentiments. “The government should take a decision. We will support it,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that the land on which people could never be turned into Waqf property. The land was purchased by giving money to the Farook College management. The land thus purchased cannot be Waqf land, he said.

It was the Nisar Commission appointed by the erstwhile V.S. Achuthanandan government that first said it was Waqf land. The commission itself had said that it did not study the matter deeply. “What is the value of such a report without studying the matter deeply” he asked.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) government that came to power later decided not to raise any Waqf claim on the land. It was the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government that raised the Waqf claim in 2021, Mr. Satheesan said.

The Waqf Board should immediately withdraw the case it filed, he said. All Muslim organisations in Kerala have asked not to evacuate the people. “Then how is it becoming a communal issue,” he asked.

Published - November 04, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.