Munambam issue: govt. to appoint judicial commission

The State government on Friday decided to appoint a commission headed by C.N. Ramachandran Nair, former acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, to examine the contentious Munambam land issue and find a “permanent solution”.

Briefing the media on decisions taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, Law Minister P. Rajeeve said the judicial commission would examine what all can be done to protect the legal rights of all bona fide occupants of the land in question. It was also decided at the meeting that none of the bona fide occupants would be evicted. Their legal rights would be protected, Mr. Rajeeve said.

The commission would submit its report within three months.

“Further, the Kerala State Waqf Board has agreed to refrain from issuing further notices to the people until a decision is finalised on the commission’s findings,” Mr. Rajeeve said, addressing a press conference with Revenue Minister K. Rajan and V. Abdurahiman, Minister for Welfare of Minorities and Waqf.

“The Waqf Board had issued 12 notices. The meeting requested the board not to issue further notices or go ahead with other action until a decision is finalised. The Waqf Board has agreed to this,” he said.

The Minister said the State government would also take steps to get the stay slapped by the High Court on the remittance of property tax by the occupants vacated.

Mr. Rajeeve said the government was aiming for a permanent solution to the issue. As such, it would be unwise to make any announcement at this juncture which could be questioned, harming the interests of the occupants. There were nine cases before the High Court and two before the Waqf Tribunal.

Mr. Rajeeve said that the government’s stand was clear on this issue. There were bona fide occupants, people who had purchased land. There should not arise a situation where they faced eviction. “In order to examine the issue in detail, the government feels that a commission having a judicial nature is required,” he said.

UDF criticises decision

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front slammed the State government decision to appoint the commission. The government was “deliberately delaying” a decision which could, in fact, be taken in ten minutes, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said. Through this, the government was also gifting opportunities to the Sangh Parivar powers that were bent on creating rifts in society, he alleged.

Mr. Satheesan also criticised the government for ignoring its demand for an all-party meeting on the dispute. The government was deliberately denying justice to the people of Munambam, he alleged.

