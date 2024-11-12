Munambam issue animates politics in the waning hours of bypoll campaign

The Waqf board’s fiercely contested claim on over 400 acres of residential land populated predominantly by the Christian community at Munambam in Ernakulam district and also other parts of Kerala appeared to animate the electoral debate in the waning hours of the campaign for the bypolls in the Chelakkara Assembly constituency and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought to wrongfoot the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition by attempting to spotlight the emotive issue at the hustings in Palakkad and Wayanad.

It seemed not to help the LDF and the UDF that the Syro-Malabar Church held special prayers across the State in solidarity with the 610 families agitating for revenue rights over their properties claimed by the Waqf board in litigation filed in the High Court in 2019.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference has also backed their claim. Moreover, the Church-backed newspaper Deepika lauded the BJP’s stance, discomfiting the traditional fronts in the State.

The Opposition is also mindful that a right-ward drift in the traditionally pro-UDF Christian votes had catalysed the BJP’s emphatic win in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The CPI(M) is reckoning that splitting minority votes on religious lines can benefit the BJP.

On Tuesday, BJP hardliner Tejaswi Surya, an MP, campaigned in Palakkad and highlighted the “plight” of Munambam residents.

He said the LDF and the UDF, which had passed a unanimous resolution in the Assembly demanding the Central government withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 would give the short-shrift to Munambam residents and other communities threatened by the Waqf board’s claims over their properties.

BJP’s Kerala-in-charge Prakash Javadekar said the Bill would erase Waqf’s right to arbitrarily claim properties as its own and bring accountability and transparency to the board’s affairs.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the LDF government of delaying the resolution of the Munambam issue to aid the BJP’s communally divisive agenda in the bypolls.

He pointed out that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and other Muslim social organisations had backed Munambam residents’ legitimate claim to their land. Nevertheless, the government delayed meeting stakeholders until November 22 to give political space to the BJP in the bypolls.

Communist Party of India (CPI) Binoy Viswam said the LDF was with Munambam residents. “No one will be evicted from their homes. The government will settle the issue without yielding any space for divisive forces to drive a wedge between communities,” he said.