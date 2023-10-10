HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Munambam boat accident: Body of fisherman found

October 10, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of the last remaining four fishermen who had gone missing after their fibre boat capsized some 10 nautical miles off the Munambam coast was recovered on Monday.

Bodies of three others were recovered earlier. The body of Thachedath Raju, 58, aka Yesudas, a resident of Alappuzha, was the one to be recovered last. While the body was brought ashore by the rescue boat of the Fisheries department, it was first spotted by the Indian Coast Guard around 20 nautical miles off Munambam.

The body was then taken to the Vypeen fisheries station where the Azheekode coastal police conducted inquest proceedings. The body was handed over to the kin after an autopsy at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

The carrier boat Nanma had capsized on Thursday evening. Out of the seven occupants of the boat, three were rescued by another fishing boat on the same night.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.