Multipurpose disaster relief shelter centre opened at Cheruthana in Kerala’s Alappuzha district

The facility, constructed at a cost of ₹6 crore, has the capacity to accommodate over 1,000 at a time

A multipurpose disaster relief shelter centre (cyclone shelter), a second of its kind in the district, for providing refuge to people during natural calamities was opened at Cheruthana in Alappuzha district on Friday. The facility was inaugurated by Revenue Minister K. Rajan.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Rajan said that besides using the facility during natural calamities, it should be made available for conducting meetings and functions allowed under the law.

Digital resurvey

The Minister said the project for extending digital resurvey to all villages in the State at a cost of ₹807 crore would be completed in four years. "Resurvey has commenced 55 years ago. However, so far we could only complete 55% of the survey. The government’s aim is to complete the digital resurvey in four years," said Mr. Rajan.

The 998-sq.m. relief shelter centre, constructed on the premises of Government Higher Secondary School, Ayaparampu, in Karthikappally taluk has the capacity to accommodate more than 1,000 people at a time.

The four-storey shelter consists of halls, toilet blocks, sick rooms, restrooms among other facilities. The ground floor is designated for the elderly, while the first floor is for women and the second floor for men. The project, constructed at a cost of ₹6 crore, was funded by the World Bank. The facility will be used during cyclones, floods and other natural calamities.

The first disaster relief shelter centre in the district was opened at Janakshemam Colony in Mararikulam North grama panchayat in June last year. The 830-sq.m. structure has the capacity to accommodate around 1,000 people at a time.

Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, District Collector A. Alexander, Haripad block panchayat president Rugmini Raju, Cheruthana grama panchayat president Aby Mathew were among those who attended the event.