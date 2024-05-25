GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Multiple qualifying dates being considered for enrolment in voters’ list for local body polls

The arrangement will give eligible citizens more opportunities in a year to enrol in SEC voters’ list. The EC has four qualifying dates and the SEC wants to follow suit. It has submitted a proposal to the State govt.

Published - May 25, 2024 07:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tiki Rajwi

A decision is awaited on a State Election Commission proposal to introduce multiple qualifying dates for enrolment in the voters’ list for local bodies. Such an arrangement will give eligible citizens more opportunities in a given year to enrol in the commission’s voters’ list.

In 2022, the Election Commission of India (EC) had added three more opportunities in a year to enrol in the EC voters’ list, apart from January 1. Till then, January 1 was the lone qualifying date in a year. This facility is available now for adding names in the EC voters’ list which is used for the Lok Sabha polls and the elections to the State Legislative Assembly. The four qualifying dates are January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1.

Following this development, the State Election Commission, which prepares a separate voters’ list and conducts elections to panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations, had submitted a similar proposal to the State government for duplicating the EC arrangement.

To enable it, changes need to be made to the Kerala Municipalities Act and the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act which govern matters related to elections to the local bodies, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan told The Hindu. Both Acts define the qualifying date as “the first day of January of the year in which it (electoral roll) is so prepared or revised.”

Under the present arrangement, youngsters who turn 18 years after January 1 has to wait for Special Summary Revision of the subsequent year for enrolment. Constituted under Articles 243 K and 243 ZA of the Constitution, the State Election Commission is tasked with the “superintendence, direction and control” of preparing the electoral rolls and conducting all elections to the local bodies.

