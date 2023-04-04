Multiple pathways explored for four-year degree programme

April 04, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Higher Education Curriculum Committee, mandated with evolving a framework for curriculum reform in the higher education sector, has mooted multiple pathways for the proposed four-year undergraduate (UG) programme including options to exit after three years.

The course will also provide options that enable students to obtain honours degrees and single and double majors in various specialisations.

The possible programme pathways have been reviewed at a two-day workshop held here to assess the progress of the curriculum preparation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Course requirement

The proposed four-year course will allow students to exit after three years with a UG degree in the major discipline. They will have to secure a specific number of credits (currently proposed as 133 or above) and satisfy the minimum course requirement.

The four-year UG Honours degree will be awarded to those who complete the course with 177 or above and have satisfied the minimum course requirement. Students who secure at least 75% marks in the first six semesters can choose a research stream in the fourth year to obtain Honours with Research. They will have to undertake a research project or dissertation under the guidance of a faculty member of the respective university or college. They will have to secure 160 credits including 12 credits from a research project or dissertation for the degree.

Honours students who do not undertake research will have to complete three courses for 12 credits in lieu of a research project or dissertation.

Single, Double majors

For securing a UG degree with a single major, a student will have to secure a minimum of 50% credits from the major discipline for the three or four-year degree programme. Those who secure at least 40% credits each from the first and the second major discipline for the three or four-year programme will receive a double major.

Various stakeholders expressed reservations over the proposal to provide an exit option in the four-year programme during the workshop that concluded here on Tuesday. Some even questioned the rationale behind launching four-year courses when they were yet to be introduced in many other States.

Student representatives were critical of the “excessive” focus on teachers’ workload while formulating the curriculum reform which is touted to be student-centric. There were also calls to refrain from adopting outcome-based education practices while designing the curriculum.