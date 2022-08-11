Kerala

Multidisciplinary centres to be opened at NIT-C

Special Correspondent KOZHIKODE August 11, 2022 20:46 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:46 IST

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will inaugurate a newly constructed office complex for multidisciplinary centres at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, (NIT-C) on Saturday.

He will also lay the foundation stone for an International Hall of Residence and officially launch a seminar on the theme of ‘Internationalisation of Higher Education in the light of NEP 2020’ on the occasion.

The Minister is expected to interact with students. The international seminar is being organised by the Centre for International Relations and Foreign Languages (CIRFL) where experts in the domain of education and research will interact with the participants. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Through its newly established multidisciplinary centres, NIT-C aims to foster international collaboration, multidisciplinary and transdisciplinary research, multicultural exposure, and holistic development of the fraternity and society at large.

The multidisciplinary centres are: Centre for Cultural and Art Relations (CCAR), Centre for Holistic Teaching and Learning (CHTL), Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems (CIKS), Centre for Industry- Institute Relations (CIIR), Centre for Information Technology, Research and Automation (CITRA), Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Incubation (CIEI), Centre for International Relations and Foreign Languages (CIRFL), Centre for Public Relations, Information and Media Exchange (C-PRIME), Centre for Quality Assurance and Enhancement (CQAE), Centre for Sustainable Technologies (CST), and Centre for Yoga and Holistic Wellness (CYHW).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
higher education
Read more...