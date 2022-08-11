Multidisciplinary centres to be opened at NIT-C

August 11, 2022 20:46 IST

Launch of an international seminar planned

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will inaugurate a newly constructed office complex for multidisciplinary centres at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, (NIT-C) on Saturday.

He will also lay the foundation stone for an International Hall of Residence and officially launch a seminar on the theme of ‘Internationalisation of Higher Education in the light of NEP 2020’ on the occasion.

The Minister is expected to interact with students. The international seminar is being organised by the Centre for International Relations and Foreign Languages (CIRFL) where experts in the domain of education and research will interact with the participants.

Through its newly established multidisciplinary centres, NIT-C aims to foster international collaboration, multidisciplinary and transdisciplinary research, multicultural exposure, and holistic development of the fraternity and society at large.

The multidisciplinary centres are: Centre for Cultural and Art Relations (CCAR), Centre for Holistic Teaching and Learning (CHTL), Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems (CIKS), Centre for Industry- Institute Relations (CIIR), Centre for Information Technology, Research and Automation (CITRA), Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Incubation (CIEI), Centre for International Relations and Foreign Languages (CIRFL), Centre for Public Relations, Information and Media Exchange (C-PRIME), Centre for Quality Assurance and Enhancement (CQAE), Centre for Sustainable Technologies (CST), and Centre for Yoga and Holistic Wellness (CYHW).