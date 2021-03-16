Multi-storey building tilts after truck rams pillars

KALPETTA

16 March 2021

A multi-storey building tilted to a side down after a cement-laden truck rammed its pillars on a hill slope at Vellaramkunnu here in the wee hours of Monday.

Gautham, 69, of Nallalam in Kozhikode, the driver of the vehicle, suffered injuries and was admitted to a private hospital here. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when the driver lost control of the truck while negotiating a sharp bend on the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766, the Kalpetta police said. The police diverted traffic away from the highway as the building could collapse moment. The demolition work of the structure began in the afternoon.as per the directive of the District Disaster Management Authority.

