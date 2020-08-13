Kerala

Multi Service Centres for 26 banks

As many as 26 primary service cooperative banks in Kozhikode district will be part of the Multi Service Centre project being implemented by Kerala Bank with financial aid from NABARD.

The banks will have to bear 10% of the project expense, a press release said here on Wednesday.

