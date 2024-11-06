Multi-purpose transit yard on the cards on Kozhikode North Beach

The Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from competent investors and firms for the speedy implementation of the proposed multi-purpose transit yard on the Kozhikode North Beach, which will facilitate the parking of about 200 cars and 50 two-wheelers. Additional facilities for promoting water tourism activities and a well-designed promenade with kiosks will add colour to the much-awaited public-private partnership project, which is expected to address the issue of shrinking parking space in Kozhikode city.

The main advantage of the project is the 2.5-acre strategically located beachfront property that facilitates easy access for all types of vehicles. KMB hopes that the new project will generate significant revenue for them and the State apart from addressing the city’s requirement to offer better facilities for tourists.

Rental kiosks and water tourism amenities planned along with the transit yard are expected to generate fresh job opportunities for urban entrepreneurs specialised in various tourism-related endeavours. As the property is located at the northern end of the Kozhikode beach between the old signal station and Vellayil breakwater, the traffic police are also happy with its implementation as it is expected to decongest the beach routes.

Though the project was initially proposed as a joint venture by the KMB and the City corporation, the Corporation reportedly backed out from the initiative later citing technical reasons. It was in 2021 that the project blueprint was prepared by Inspector (City Traffic) Manoj Babu after assessing various successful models he came across during his 10-year-long stay in the United Kingdom after securing an extended leave from the force in 2003. The officer was also part of conceiving the ‘parking friendly Kozhikode’ initiative with a slew of other related projects.

KMB sources said a pre-bid meeting would be held on November 29 after facilitating the related site visit and inspections by investors or firms concerned. As per the EoI notice published on October 30, the due date for EoI submission is December 16, 2024. The details related to the pre-bid meeting, EoI submission and its opening would be posted on the official portal - kmb.kerala.gov.in. - for further references, they said.

