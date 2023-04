Multi-level parking lot inaugurated

April 12, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the city Corporation’s new multi-level parking lot at Thampanoor on Wednesday. Built under the Smart City project, the parking facility located opposite the Central Railway Station on the New Theatre road will be a welcome addition to the existing facility attached to the KSRTC bus station. Completed at a cost of ₹22.9 crore, it can accommodate 400 two-wheelers and 25 cars. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.