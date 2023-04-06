ADVERTISEMENT

Multi-level car parking projects transferred from AMRUT to Smart City

April 06, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The funds allocated for the work on multi-level car parking lots in Putharikandam Maithanam and Medical College, which were earlier planned under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 1.0 scheme, have now been transferred to the Smart City project as these projects could not be accommodated under AMRUT 2.0.

Back in 2018, administrative sanction was accorded to a total of three MLCPs. While the proposed parking lot at the Corporation premises was completed, the other two are still in the preliminary stages. However, with the time period for AMRUT 1.0 coming to an end this year, it was decided to transfer the funds to the ongoing Smart City. The AMRUT 1.0 scheme had a component for ‘improvement in urban transport facilities’, under which the MLCPs were planned. However, the AMRUT 2.0, which focuses more on drinking water related issues, does not have such a component.

Though a private contractor had completed piling work for the MLCP at Putharikandam Maithanam, the contract was later terminated. The contract for the MLCP at Medical College, proposed to be constructed at a cost of ₹17.64 crore was also similarly terminated. Meanwhile, another MLCP under the Smart City project is set to be inaugurated next week at Thampanoor.

Located opposite the Central railway station on the New Theatre road, the parking facility will be a welcome addition to the existing facility attached to the KSRTC bus station. Completed at a cost of ₹22.9 crore, it can accommodate 400 two wheelers and 25 cars. With the city running out of enough spaces to park vehicles, the Corporation over the past few years has been trying to increase the number of multi-level parking lots, which can accommodate more vehicles in limited space.

