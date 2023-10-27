Multi-language microsite on Sabarimala pilgrimage planned

October 27, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Tourism is all set to come out with a set of microsites to promote the State’s rich and diverse heritage, highlighting features of important places of worship.

As part of this, a microsite on Sabarimala that provides a wide range of information in different languages will be unveiled. it will have comprehensive information in five languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

The ₹61.36-lakh project will also feature e-brochures on pilgrimage to the hill-shrine located in Pathanamthitta district.

Besides, the site will carry a promotional film. The project is aimed at making the pilgrimage hassle-free for lakhs of devotees.

The renovated site will provide the pilgrims with additional information on the temples the pilgrims can visit after worshipping at Sabarimala, their travel routes and the rituals to be followed. YouTube videos will further substantiate the details, authorities said, pointing out that the efforts were aimed at boosting Kerala’s reputation as a major pilgrim tourism State.

The site will provide information on not just the routes, but the transport facilities and lodging facilities in the vicinity of the temples.

The microsite will also show details of the latest information on Sabarimala darshan, the topographical specialities of the hill-shrine, its cultural values and traditions, helping pilgrims chart their itinerary.

The Tourism department sanctioned ₹61.36 lakh for the microsite on Sabarimala. Kerala Tourism is also planning to come out with a microsite on Kerala’s Islamic traditions, art-forms, festivals and places of worship, as part of a Rs 93.81-lakh digital project.

Kerala Tourism has already developed similar packages on the state’s Hindu, Christian and Jewish places of worship.

