GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Multi-crore gold loan fraud: Case against secretary of CPI(M)-led cooperative society at Kasaragod in Kerala

K. Ratheesan, a CPI(M) local committee member, is accused of taking gold loans in the names of several members without any collateral. CPI(M) has suspended him

Updated - May 14, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 12:06 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau
(image for representation)

(image for representation) | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A case of fraud has been filed against K. Ratheesan, secretary of the Kasaragod Karadka Agriculturist Welfare Cooperative Society Limited, following allegations that he secured a gold mortgage loan of ₹4.76 crore without the knowledge of the society’s members.

The irregularities were discovered in the cooperative society controlled by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], leading to Mr. Ratheesan’s suspension from the party and the filing of non-bailable charges by the Adoor police in Kasaragod.

Mr. Ratheesan, a CPI(M) Mulleria local committee member, is accused of taking gold loans in the names of several members without any collateral. The fraud, uncovered during a departmental inspection, revealed that loans up to ₹7 lakh were taken in the names of various members since January 2024.

Mr. Ratheesan had allegedly promised some individuals that he would repay the money within a week, but fled after the cooperative society’s president, K. Soopy, filed the complaint after the discrepancies were found.

The investigation team, which includes the cyber cell, has found that Mr. Ratheesan may be hiding in Karnataka, likely in Bengaluru.

CPI(M) area secretary M. Madhavan has claimed that Mr. Ratheesan acted alone in the alleged fraud and that the party notified the police as soon as it became aware of the issue.

The Adoor police have registered the case on non-bailable charges. Further investigation is on.

Procedures are on to hand over the case to the Crime Branch (CB) for further probe.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kasaragod

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.