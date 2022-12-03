Multi-crore fraud: Case likely to be referred to CBI

December 03, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

With more suspected cases of embezzlement of funds from private bank accounts coming to light, the probe into the multi-crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) involving transactions to the tune of ₹15.24 crore from the accounts of Kozhikode City Corporation is likely to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The PNB authorities have also initiated steps to report the fraud to the CBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the latest finding, about ₹18 lakh has been found missing from a private account with PNB. The bank authorities are closely verifying similar suspected cases. As PNB has assured the City corporation all support in retrieving the funds, the private account holders are also hoping for a favourable action from the bank.

So far, three cases have been registered by the City police as part of the continuing investigation into the incident. The prime suspect, M.P. Rijin, who was recently suspended from the post of manager at the PNB’s Eranhipalam Branch, is still absconding. The District Crime Branch, which has been carrying out the investigation, is in search of him. His anticipatory bail application is likely to be considered by the District Court on Monday.

Though there were rumours that the suspect operated the fraud by transferring funds from the Corporation’s account to another account with the technical support of unidentified men, the preliminary probe ruled out that possibility. Police sources said the youth was reportedly spending the swindled money on various online games and purchasing shares.

Amid complaints that some Corporation employees were aware of the withdrawal of funds, the agency said it will probe any such suspicious role of staff in the fraud.

According to the police, the irregularities had been detected in seven out of 15 bank accounts opened by the City Corporation with the PNB. Of this, ₹10.81 crore was withdrawn from two accounts belonging to Kudumbashree Community Development Societies, they said.

The fraud came to light a few days ago when the Corporation authorities tried to withdraw money from its accounts. In the investigation, it was found that the suspect was transferring funds from various accounts to his family members’ personal account numbers after blocking the automatic alert systems. The fraudulent transactions took place in October and November. Later, the illegally transferred money was credited into his own personal account with another bank.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders on Saturday gheraoed the Kozhikode Corporation Secretary on Saturday, and threatened to intensify their agitation if the funds were not credited back to the Corporation’s bank account on time. They alleged that the embezzlement was a result of the Corporation officials failure in monitoring bank transactions.

Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front leadership stood by the Corporation, claiming that the issue was brought to light by the authorities concerned. At a public convention here on Saturday, they said the fraud was done by a bank manager and the UDF was instead trying to shift the blame to the Corporation authorities for political gains. They also said they would fight to retrieve the funds.