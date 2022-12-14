Mulling legal action for spreading misconceptions on curriculum revision: Sivankutty

December 14, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Legal action is being mulled against people spreading misconceptions about the school curriculum revision, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Terming the recent comments by an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader uncultured and baseless, the Minister in a statement on Wednesday demanded that the IUML clarify its stance on the former MLA’s remarks.

The IUML leader was spreading misconceptions about the note prepared for public discussions on the curriculum revision, Mr. Sivankutty said, challenging the former MLA to prove that the points he had referred to were in the note.

The Minister said attempts to mislead the public would not work after his clarifications in the Assembly. The government had not gone back on the curriculum revision in any manner. Instead, it was going ahead with it in a transparent manner.

The government had clarified its stance on co-educational institutions and the issue of uniforms. A decision taken jointly by school, parent-teacher association, and local self-government institutions is examined by the General Education Department and sanctioned. This would continue.

There was no need for apprehension on the issue of curriculum revision, the Minister reiterated in the statement.