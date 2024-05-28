Mullassery canal rejuvenation project put on hold, yet again

Inclement weather has once again hit the Mullassery canal rejuvenation project, which is being implemented for alleviating urban flooding.

The work was called off on May 25, following heavy rain in the city over the past one week. The onset of the annual monsoon will happen shortly. Hence, it was decided to put the work on hold till the southwest monsoon receded, said an official involved in the project.

The project has missed several deadlines due to a host of reasons. The paucity of funds, delay in clearing service lines drawn along the canal, and the demand for revising rates for taking the work forward had obstructed work in the past.

The authorities hope to complete work on the project during the nearly four-month period between the withdrawal of the southwest and the onset of the northeast monsoon. The work would resume in August and conclude in November, said the official. November 30 is the revised deadline for the project.

Of the total 829 metre-long project, canal restoration has been carried out on 475 metres. The remaining work on 355 metres would have to be completed in four months, said the official.

Of the 470 metre stretch between KSRTC bus stand and Chittoor Road, the canal has been restored for a length of 300 metres. Work on the 108 metre stretch between Chittoor Road and M.G. Road is yet to be taken up. Work on the canal for a distance of 158 metres has been completed on the M.G. Road-P.T. Usha Road segment. The canal had to be constructed at a length of 72 metres on the P.T. Usha Road-T.D. Road segment, said the official.

The re-laying of slabs over the canal stretches that has been completed and the construction of slabs for the remaining areas of the canal will be done over the next few months. The temporary bunds that were constructed inside the canal to arrest the flow of water to enable the construction works were removed, said the official.

The project is expected to bring relief to flooding in the central city area, including areas near the KSRTC bus stand.