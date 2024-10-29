Mullassery canal project to miss November deadline

The Irrigation department may have to revise the deadline for the Mullassery canal rejuvenation project once again, as the work remains incomplete.

An earlier review of the project by the District Administration had set November 31 as the deadline for the urban flood mitigation project. However, the deadline was revised a few times.

Given the present rate of progress, the work might not be completed by the deadline, and the contractor might need additional time. A decision on the revised deadline and the pace of work would be discussed shortly, officials involved in the project said.

The canal rejuvenation programme was planned and executed as part of the Operation Breakthrough. The proposal aimed to remove encroachments along the canal, restore it to its original width and depth, and correct the floor level to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters. The canals would direct floodwaters to the Kochi backwaters, alleviating flooding in the city.

The original proposal was to complete the project by February 2023. However, the first impediment arose from delays in removing the water and sewage pipelines along the canal. It took the Kerala Water Authority one year and one month to remove the pipelines.

Though the canal work commenced in March 2024, the onset of the monsoon further delayed the project, officials said. The canal work had to be stopped during the monsoon showers, which also contributed to the delay in completing the project, they added.

At present, 15 workers and two excavators have been deployed for the work. The number of workers has to be doubled, and more excavators should be deployed to expedite the progress, they said.

