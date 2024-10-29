GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mullassery canal project to miss November deadline

Delays in the removal of essential pipelines and monsoon interruptions have hindered the progress of the canal rejuvenation effort

Updated - October 29, 2024 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Irrigation department may have to revise the deadline for the Mullassery canal rejuvenation project once again, as the work remains incomplete.

An earlier review of the project by the District Administration had set November 31 as the deadline for the urban flood mitigation project. However, the deadline was revised a few times.

Given the present rate of progress, the work might not be completed by the deadline, and the contractor might need additional time. A decision on the revised deadline and the pace of work would be discussed shortly, officials involved in the project said.

The canal rejuvenation programme was planned and executed as part of the Operation Breakthrough. The proposal aimed to remove encroachments along the canal, restore it to its original width and depth, and correct the floor level to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters. The canals would direct floodwaters to the Kochi backwaters, alleviating flooding in the city.

The original proposal was to complete the project by February 2023. However, the first impediment arose from delays in removing the water and sewage pipelines along the canal. It took the Kerala Water Authority one year and one month to remove the pipelines.

Though the canal work commenced in March 2024, the onset of the monsoon further delayed the project, officials said. The canal work had to be stopped during the monsoon showers, which also contributed to the delay in completing the project, they added.

At present, 15 workers and two excavators have been deployed for the work. The number of workers has to be doubled, and more excavators should be deployed to expedite the progress, they said.

Published - October 29, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.