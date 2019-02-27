Mullappally terms CPI(M) ‘merchants of death’

Calling the Communist Party of India (Marxist) ‘merchants of death’, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran has said the murder of two Youth Congress activists at Periya recently is not a stray incident.

Addressing the media when his Janamaha Yatra reached here on Wednesday, he said the CPI(M) had been unleashing violence in the Malabar region for over 50 years.

“There have been 30 political killings in Kerala since the Left Democratic Front came to power. According to Intelligence reports, the CPI(M) has well-trained killer gangs and the current Chief Minister is a ruthless administrator who lacks even an iota compassion. The KPCC has been asking them to abandon weapons.”

‘Probe a farce’

Alleging that the investigation was a farce, Mr. Ramachandran said the KPCC would not settle for anything other than a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Airport privatisation

Alleging foul play in privatising Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, he said the CPI(M) was in cahoots with the BJP in corporatising the country. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has surrendered in front of the corporate giant and the Pinarayi-Adani link should be probed,” he said.

“We have a very sensitive coastline and airspace, but they are privatising both. Pinarayi has approved Prime Minister Narednra Modi’s plan to corporatise the country and it is the result of a high-level conspiracy. Adani’s credentials should be investigated.”