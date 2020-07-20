Mullappally slams govt.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran on Monday said more evidence about the LDF government’s unholy nexus with gold smugglers had emerged.

He said the State police had sabotaged a Crime Branch (CB) inquiry against second accused Swapna Suresh in the smuggling case. It related to a case regarding the use of forged documents. The CB had registered a case only after parallel probes by the Customs and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) threatened to expose her links to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and higher-ups in the State law enforcement.

He said the agencies had linked the name of an entrepreneur to their investigation. The businessperson was closely associated with Ministers and top officials, he alleged.