Misogyny trait of CPI(M) politics, says KPCC chief

Thiruvananthapuram

20 June 2020 21:58 IST

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran said on Saturday that misogyny was the hallmark of the politics of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and not his as alleged by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He counted communist veteran K.R. Gouri and Congress leaders Remya Haridas, MP, Shanimol Usman, MLA, and Lathika Subash as targets of sexist attacks by the CPI(M).

He said Ms. Gouri had said the fate of the mythical Draupadi in the court of the Kauravas compared better to her experience at the hands of the party she built.

Mr. Ramachandran said he had used the analogy to question Ms. Shylaja’s claim that she had triumphed over COVID-19.

Credit for workers

He said that the credit of keeping the disease at manageable levels in Kerala went to front-line health workers and not the Minister who merely chaired review meetings. He had not called Ms. Shylaja a ‘rock star’. It was a reference used by a British newspaper. Ms. Shylaja had repeatedly used the pandemic as a cover to burnish her personal and political credentials and that she was no defeater of the plague as widely claimed.

Mr. Ramachandran said as MP he was at the forefront of the fight against the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode in 2018.