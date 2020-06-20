Mullappally says misogyny hallmark of CPI(M) politics

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran said on Saturday that misogyny was the hallmark of the politics of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and not his as alleged by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He counted CPI(M) veteran K.R. Gouri, Congress leaders Remya Haridas, MP, Shanimol Usman, MLA, and Lathika Subash as targets of sexist attacks by the party.

Ms. Gouri had said that the fate of the mythical Draupadi in the court of the Kauravas compared better to her experience at the hands of the party she built.

Mr. Ramachandran’s reference to Ms. Shyalaja as “Nipah princess” and “COVID queen” had drawn criticism that they were “sexist and anti-feminist.”

Mr. Ramachandran said he had used the analogy to question Ms. Shylaja’s claim that she had triumphed over COVID-19. He said that the credit of keeping the disease at manageable levels in Kerala went to frontline health workers and not the Minister who merely chaired review meetings. He had not called Ms. Shylaja a “rock star.” It was a reference used by a British newspaper.

He had said that Ms. Shylaja had repeatedly used the pandemic as a cover to burnish her personal and political credentials and that she was no defeater of the plague as widely claimed.

Mr. Ramachandran said as MP. he was at the forefront of the fight against the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode in 2018.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the attack against Ms. Shylaja was an attempt to derail the containment efforts of the State government. Mr. Ramachandran had not retracted his derogatory remarks about the Minister. He should do so and render a public apology.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A. Vijayaraghavan said the Congress leadership wanted Kerala to fall into the abyss of the epidemic. It had turned against those at the helm of the fight against the pandemic. The people had seen through their plot. They would isolate the Congress leadership, he said.