Mullappally’ remarks unwarranted

MALAPPURAM

21 June 2020 20:46 IST

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) distances itself from Mullappally Ramachandran’s statement against K.K. Shailaja

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has distanced itself from the controversy stirred up by a statement by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran against Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

Addressing newspersons here on Sunday, IUML State secretary K.P.A. Majeed said that Mr. Ramachandran’s remarks against Ms. Shailaja were unwarranted.

“Such personal remarks should have been avoided,” the IUML leader said.

However, Mr. Majeed criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for blaming the entire Opposition for a personal remark by the KPCC president.

Mr. Ramachandran had referred to Ms. Shailaja as ‘COVID Rani’ and ‘Nipah Princess.’