Mullappally, Murali face-off over suspension of mass stir

‘Matter will be open for discussion at next PAC meeting’

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, MP, on Thursday questioned the decision of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to suspend mass agitations against the government, given the worrisome COVID-19 situation.

He said the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) was kept in the dark about the resolution. The settlement gave the impression that the Congress had developed cold feet and backed out of the fight. Top leaders were not consulted, and the decision appeared arbitrary.

Sources close to Mr. Muraleedharan said the leader seemed vexed that the decision-making process at the apex level of the KPCC often by-passed leaders such as him and was limited to a "triumvirate" at the top.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said Mr. Muraleedharan's political shadowboxing would only serve to undermine the sense of unity and purpose in the party. Mr. Muraleedharan was sparring with imaginary opponents.

The KPCC decided to suspend mass agitations in consultation with Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The party felt that the assemblage of workers for protests could accelerate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had chosen public interest above everyday politics.

The KPCC had consulted an immediately available quorum of leaders to take the decision.

In the time of the pandemic, it was often difficult to have the PAC at hand to debate such matters. The decision was open to discussion at the next PAC meeting, he said.

Mr. Ramachandran said the AICC had cracked the whip on combative public statements and opinionated social media posts on organisational matters in January. None was above the rule. The KPCC president ruled out any disciplinary action against Mr. Muraleedharan, but said the AICC was aware of the issue.

Mr. Ramachandran said the Congress was poised to come to power in Kerala in 2021. It would sweep the local body polls in November. Leaders should be mindful that open bickering over organisational matters would dim the prospects of the party and the United Democratic Front (UDF).